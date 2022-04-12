Gary Brown, former NFL running back and coach, dead at 52



Gary Brown, who ran for 4,300 yards while playing in three NFL teams in the 1990s, died before becoming a running back coach in the pro and college ranks. He was 52 years old.

The Wisconsin Athletic Division and the Dallas Cowboys have announced that Brown died Sunday. No cause of death has been identified. Brown has battled cancer more than once.

Brown coached the Running Backs of Wisconsin last season before retiring for health-related reasons. He trained the Cowboys running backs from 2013-19.

“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s death,” Wisconsin coach Paul Christ said in a statement. “Even though he was with our staff for only one year, he had a profound effect on our players and our program. We are all good people to know Gary.”

He spent the 2020 season away from football, his wife revealed on social media at the time that a tumor had been found in Brown’s pancreatic bile duct and around his head. Brown was diagnosed with colon and liver cancer almost a decade ago.

“What it has done for me is that it compliments me every day, makes me the highest every day, and makes sure you don’t leave anything on the table in life, with your family, with football, whatever you’re doing. Special points,” Brown said last summer. “It forces me to focus on what’s good in your life and to take advantage of what’s in your life.”

Brown played in the NFL with the Houston Oilers (1991-95), the San Diego Chargers (1997) and the New York Giants (1998-99). The Eulers selected him from Penn State in the eighth round of the 1991 draft.

He ran 1,002 yards in 1993 and 1,063 yards in 1998.

Brown followed this up with a productive coaching career.

When Brown served as Jason Garrett’s staff’s running back coach for the Cowboys, DiMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott each won NFL racing titles, and Darren McFadden had a 1,000-yard season. The Cowboys carry an average of at least ½ 4 per yard in each of Brown’s seven seasons.

“Gary Brown had a big heart and a partnership with a big personality,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “His energy and spirit were contagious. He lit up every room and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way.”

Brown also had a four-year term as the running back coach of the Cleveland Browns. Payton Hillis and Trent Richardson each had a 1,000-yard season when Brown was their coach.

Following the closure of the 2020 season for health reasons, Brown coached the Wisconsin Running Backs last season. Brown played a major role in the rise of Braille Allen, who ran for 1,268 yards and eight touchdowns in his new season when most schools hired him to play safety or linebacker.

Allen said last month, “Everything I did was really because of him.” “When I arrived, I didn’t really know the first thing about running back and playing. I just knew how to run the ball. My growth from camp to the end of the season was crazy, and really all the credit went to him.”

Brown did not join the Wisconsin squad for the Las Vegas Bowl. School officials announced last month that Brown was stepping down from coaching to take on an off-field role with the program.

His coaching careers have included careers at Likeming College (2003-05), Susquehanna University (2006-07) and Rutgers (2008). He helped train at the New York Giants training camp in 2005 and worked with the Green Bay Packers in 2006 and the Carolina Panthers in 2007 as part of the NFL’s Minority Coaching Fellowship Program.

Survivors include his wife Kim and three children.