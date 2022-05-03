Gary Player’s son sorry for marketing stunt that got him banned from Masters



Wayne Player will be able to see The Masters again, but he will only have to do it at home.

Because Gary Player’s son has been banned from Augusta National and therefore, The Masters, after a marketing stunt went wrong.

This happened last year when The Masters Lee Elder became the first black person to compete in a major. Since Elder was being honored, Wayne Player offensively promoted a golf ball brand on screen. Wayne Player served as his father’s caddy.

Elder died last year at the age of 87, but an apologetic Wayne Player said he first had the opportunity to correct Elder. In an interview with Golf Digest, he admitted that the marketing strategy was off.

“Okay, they say there’s nothing like bad publicity,” the player said. “I found that this wasn’t entirely true. After that I probably had 50 lessons, 40 of which said I was a marketing genius, 10 said, ‘What were you thinking?’ It wasn’t pre-planned, but it was complicated. “

He said Elder did not express any strong feelings. Away from it.

“I called and said, ‘You know, Lee, I love you.’ You know, everyone said I was disrespectful for a special moment of time, “said the player. “I said I’m sorry, and I didn’t want to take her special time. And she said, ‘Wayne, you know how much I love you. Don’t you?’ It didn’t occur to him. It’s important for people to know. “

Gary Player has won three Masters on his best day, an achievement he has rarely accomplished. She has been to the Augusta Lots course. Now Wayne will never get that opportunity again.