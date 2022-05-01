Gary Sheffield’s take on Aaron Judge, Yankees situation: ‘Grass is not greener on the other side’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former MLB star and Yankee Gary Sheffield says Aaron Judge’s place is with the Yankees in New York.

Before he started Saturday morning at the Las Vegas Invitational Celebrity Golf and Poker Tournament, organized for the first time by The Greens Golf Association in partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, he spoke to Sheffield Gadget Clock Digital and asked the judge to look at other destinations.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“In his situation, I think this is the right place for him. Leaving is not always the answer,” said the former Yankees outfielder. “Grass on the other hand is not green.

“In that case, when you think of the Yankees, you think of Aaron Judge. When you think of Aaron Judge, you don’t think of him in Seattle or Boston or anywhere else. These people have to come to that conclusion and start. We’re looking at what’s best for the long term. “

The MLB letter to the Yankees sheds light on the illegal use of technology in the 2015 and 2016 seasons

The judge and the Yankees failed to reach an agreement on extending the contract before the opening day. He is one of the top domestic Yankees stars in recent memory. He is a three-time All-Star and 2017 American League Rookie of the Year.

Sheffield said he would still see the Yankees in the World Series in the fall. For the National League, he thinks it could be between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

He told Gadget Clock Digital that he was not surprised by the Mets’ success in starting the season.

“When you (Max) got Sherzer to anchor the staff … he’s a leader, not just on the mound, but in the clubhouse. So he lets those boys play,” he said.