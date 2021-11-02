Gas Cylinder Price, Petrol Price Rate Increase, KRK, IP Singh: Congress took 70 years to bring petrol up to Rs 70 – Congress leader attacked PM Modi, Bollywood actor Epic Replied

LPG gas cylinder has become costlier by Rs 266. In such a situation, SP leader IP Singh has given his reaction on this news. So the Congress leader has also taken a dig at the BJP government.

Before Diwali, the public has suffered a severe setback of inflation. Amidst the continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, now the prices of LPG gas cylinders have also been increased. LPG gas cylinder has become costlier by Rs 266. In such a situation, SP leader IP Singh has given his reaction on this news. So the Congress leader has also taken a dig at the BJP government. Apart from this, Bollywood actor KRK has also taken a jibe at the Modi government.

SP leader IP Singh said- ‘Today the price of domestic gas cylinder has gone up to 937.50 paise in Lucknow. Rich or poor, no one gets the subsidy now. The PM was shouting. We have given relief from smoke from house to house. 99% of the people in the villages have returned to the traditional fuel. It includes dung cakes and firewood.

Congress leader Srinivas Biwi also said about the rising inflation and increase in the prices of petrol-diesel-gas in the country- ‘It took almost 70 years for the Congress to bring petrol to Rs 70 a liter, the nationalist unions sold petrol in 7 years only. 120 rupees a liter was delivered. After all, what kind of ‘nationalism’?’ In his next post, he said- ‘When was the last time the Prime Minister of India, who forcibly embraced foreign heads of state, heard the pain of the poor by ’embracing’ them?’

Here, actor Kamal R Khan alias KRK also took a jibe at the Modi government and said- ‘I salute Modi ji that he increased the gas cylinder rates by Rs 266 in Diwali. This is proof that Modi ji does not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims. So there film director Avinash Das wrote – ‘Yeh toh happy bankrupt ho gaya’.

It is a matter of relief that this increase has happened in the prices of commercial cylinders. At present, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinder.

Due to the increased prices of commercial cylinders, it has now crossed Rs 2000 in Delhi. Earlier it was Rs 1734. Whereas in Mumbai, a 19 kg cylinder, which was earlier available for Rs 1683, will now be available for Rs 1950. Apart from this, Indane gas cylinder has become Rs 2073.50 in Kolkata and Rs 2133 in Chennai.