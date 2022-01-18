World

Gas Explosion Leads to Partial Collapse – Gadget Clock

Bronx Gas Explosion Jan 18

A gasoline explosion at a Bronx residence constructing set off an enormous hearth and led to a partial constructing collapse on Tuesday.

Video tweeted by a New York Metropolis Council member reveals thick black smoke pouring from the constructing and an energetic FDNY response.

There was no instant phrase on accidents.

This can be a growing story.


