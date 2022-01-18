Gas Explosion Leads to Partial Collapse – Gadget Clock
A gasoline explosion at a Bronx residence constructing set off an enormous hearth and led to a partial constructing collapse on Tuesday.
Video tweeted by a New York Metropolis Council member reveals thick black smoke pouring from the constructing and an energetic FDNY response.
There was no instant phrase on accidents.
This can be a growing story.
