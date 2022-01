Gas main break on NY 7 in Rotterdam





ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are presently working on a fuel main break on NY 7 in Rotterdam. All lanes are open on NY 7 and there needs to be no site visitors delays.(*7*)

Paving options for Glenridge Highway bridge



In case you have any pictures or movies of the incident, you may e-mail them to [email protected](*7*)

This can be a creating scenario, go to NEWS10 Reside for stay updates.(*7*)

#Gas #main #break #Rotterdam