Gas shortages and long lines affect UK daily life

LONDON – In the northern English town of Belden, Jag Sanghera takes the train to work instead of driving, saving the fuel needed to take his daughter to nursery school. In west London, Ladd Ibrahim, an Uber driver, tried at least seven gas stations, one open at 2 a.m. and waiting in line for 80 minutes, before waiting. Across the city, Nick Day said the private ambulance service he works for was forced to reduce the number of its vehicles on the road from six to four.

As the government tried to calm a worried nation on Monday, Gas stations across Britain continued to dry up and thousands of Britons found their lives in a mess.

Officials said there was no shortage of fuel and blamed panic buying. But analysts said the real reason for the chaos is a chronic shortage of truck drivers to deliver fuel to gas stations, and the government said late Monday it would keep a limited number of military tanker drivers on standby to be deployed if necessary. has been

Whatever the reason, the supply of fuel Britons had been running out, lines of vehicles lined the streets near gas stations and some businesses that depended on fuel suddenly came to a standstill.