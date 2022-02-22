World

Gascon slammed for reversal on trans child molester Tubbs case: ‘Utterly incompetent’ or ‘lying’?

Alex Bastian, special adviser to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, defended Gascon’s office after the release of Gadget Clock Hannah Tabs’ jailhouse recordings on Tuesday, the 26-year-old trans child abuser who slapped his wrist last month after pleading guilty to indecency. A 10 year old in 2014.

Recordings show that Tobs admitted that it was wrong to attack a young girl but rejoiced at the light punishment.

“I think when the prison calls were discussed by Bill Mellugin … a Gadget Clock correspondent, I was shocked. I was upset. Didn’t know. About the contents of these prison calls, “America Newsroom” Bastian said on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a press conference on December 8, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

(Robin Beck / AFP)

He added that “unfortunately … sometimes, some important information is not available in the office in front of Gascon’s executive office” “as soon as possible.”

But Eric Siddle, vice president of the Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys and a critic of Gascon, told Gadget Clock Digital that in January 2022, Tabs’s “DA office knew about the recordings.”

California trans child molester Hannah Tubes burns light in phone call to jailhouse

“He claims his boss, DA, didn’t know about the recording personally until much later,” Siddle said. “It’s not really consistent with the timeline because we know that his executive management team was involved in the Tubbs case in late January. So they were involved as soon as these calls were discovered.”

Siddle continues: “Does this make me think they are totally incompetent or are they lying?”

According to prosecutors, Hannah Tubbs began to be identified as a woman after she was arrested in 2014 in a child molestation case.

(Los Angeles County)

Bastin stressed that the recordings were “annoying” and that the DA’s office expressed sympathy for the victim, now 18, who told Gadget Clock Digital that handling Gascon’s lawsuit was “disgraceful” and “unfair.”

“The things he did to me that day and forced me to do it were horrible for a 10-year-old girl,” he said. “I want him to be tried as an adult for the crimes he has committed against me.”

He said the light sentence was offensive, hurtful and did not offer him “any true justice”.

In the recording, Tobs says he will “appeal to it, plead guilty” and prosecutors will “keep him in, and it will be dropped, it will be done.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a press conference on December 8, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

(Via Robin Beck / AFP Getty Images)

Tabs pleaded guilty last month to the Cold Case assault, which took place in a women’s restroom at a Denny’s restaurant, when the suspect, 18-year-old, was two weeks shy and identified as a man named James Tabs. About eight years after his arrest, Tobs began identifying himself as a woman, according to prosecutors.

Tobbs was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office refused to transfer the case to an adult court, complying with one of the progressive prosecutor’s first-day directives that barred “children” from being tried as adults. The tub can serve Less than six months And do not have to register as a sex offender.

Represents the irrationality of the case ” [Gascon’s] The principles “and” are a prime example that his principles do not work in the real world, “Siddle said.

Bastion cited a policy change announced by Gascon last week that requires prosecutors to oppose a transfer proposal by defense counsel before seeking special approval from their chain of command. Case From adult court to juvenile court.

“A policy was made here … where any of these cases come back to our jurisdiction – we want to know about them,” Bastin said Tuesday.

Siddle argued that the new policy does not make any “fundamental changes” to the existing policy, which seeks to prosecute every person who commits a crime under the age of 18.

“It’s really a way to control the information and make sure the media doesn’t hear about the Tubbs case in the future,” Siddle said of the policy change.

Gadget Clock’ Bill Mellugin and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

