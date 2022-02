Gasoline Truck Crash Sparks Massive Fire In Rockville Centre – Gadget Clock

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A gasoline truck crashed into a building and sparked a massive fire overnight in Rockville Centre.

Sunrise Highway remains blocked off by North Centre Avenue.

Officials say the truck driver was rushed to the hospital, along with two firefighters.

The chief of department told CBS2 is was as bright as day when he arrived on the scene because the gasoline was on fire. Roughly 13,000 gallons spilled onto the street.

“There was fire everywhere, in the street, the tanker, the two buildings. And when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Rockville Centre Fire Chief of Department James Avondet said. “It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my 47-year career.”

The crash severely damaged a La-Z-Boy furniture store and nearby liquor store.

“I seen the whole building go up, then second floor collapsed. Then they were trying to put it out, but the fire was just going. Then one thing led to another, now the building is gone,” witness Brett Agostini said.

One witness said the flames were at least 60 feet high, and the smoke could be seen from blocks away.

Many people on the scene told CBS2’s John Dias their power went out.

Hazmat teams are helping with the cleanup and say the drinking water should not be impacted.

