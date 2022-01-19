Gaspard Ulliel dead after ski accident; French actor known for ‘Hannibal Rising,’ ‘Saint Laurent,’ set to appear in ‘Moon Knight’



LYON, France — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for showing in Chanel fragrance advertisements in addition to movie and tv roles, died Wednesday after a snowboarding accident in the Alps, in accordance to his agent’s workplace. He was 37.

Ulliel portrayed the younger Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s “Hannibal Rising” and vogue mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He’s additionally in the upcoming Marvel collection “Moon Knight,” and was the promoting face of the Chanel males’s perfume Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie area’s Rosiere ski space, the Savoie prosecutor’s workplace stated. The workplace of the actor’s agent stated Ulliel died on Wednesday. It offered no particulars.

Native broadcaster France Bleu stated he was hospitalized with a cranium harm, and that he apparently collided with one other skier at a crossing level on the slopes. The opposite skier was not hospitalized, in accordance to France Bleu. Police and prosecutors wouldn’t talk about particulars of the accident.

The mountain police service serving the positioning of the accident stated it has been main 5 – 6 rescues per day in current days because the snow has hardened.

Within the neighboring Haute-Savoie area, a 5-year-old woman was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The person was handed preliminary manslaughter costs, in accordance to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited extreme pace because the probably motive for the accident.

