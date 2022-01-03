Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2020 Admission will be issued today, how to download – How to download Gate 2022 Admission today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Highlights
- GATE tickets will arrive soon.
- This exam will start from 5th February.
- Will run until February 13th.
The GATE 2022 exam will start on 5th February 2022 and will continue till 13th February 2022. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots – the first between 9am and 12pm and the second between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. This year GATE 2022 is being organized by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
How to download GATE 2022 Admission Card
Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.
Step 3: Login now.
Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Step 6: Take a print out of it to take to the exam hall.
GATE 2022 Exam Schedule: See which exam will be held here
February 4, 2022 – Various activities (2 pm to 5 pm)
February 5, 2022 – CS&BM; EE and MA (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
6 February 2022 – EC, ES, ST, NM, MT and MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG and TF (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
February 11, 2022 – Various activities (2pm to 5pm)
February 12, 2022 – CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE and XL (9 AM to 12 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)
February 13, 2022 – ME-1, PE&AR; ME-2, GE and AE (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
