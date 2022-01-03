Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2020 Admission will be issued today, how to download – How to download Gate 2022 Admission today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Highlights GATE tickets will arrive soon.

This exam will start from 5th February.

Will run until February 13th.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Admission will be released today. Candidates who have filled online application for GATE 2022 can download their tickets from gate.iitkgp.ac.in. To access the GATE 2022 Admission Card, candidates must enter their application ID and date of birth in the login window.



The GATE 2022 exam will start on 5th February 2022 and will continue till 13th February 2022. GATE 2022 will be held in two slots – the first between 9am and 12pm and the second between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. This year GATE 2022 is being organized by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

How to download GATE 2022 Admission Card



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Login now.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Take a print out of it to take to the exam hall.

GATE 2022 Exam Schedule: See which exam will be held here



February 4, 2022 – Various activities (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 5, 2022 – CS&BM; EE and MA (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

6 February 2022 – EC, ES, ST, NM, MT and MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG and TF (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

February 11, 2022 – Various activities (2pm to 5pm)

February 12, 2022 – CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE and XL (9 AM to 12 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

February 13, 2022 – ME-1, PE&AR; ME-2, GE and AE (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)