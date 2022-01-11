Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2022 Admission will be coming soon, download it in this simple way – How to download Gate 2022 Admission soon at gate.iitkgp.ac.in is expected here
Highlights
- GATE tickets will be issued soon.
- The exams will be held from February 5 to February 13.
- These exams will be performed in 2 shifts.
These exams will be held from fifth February to thirteenth February 2022. The examination will be held in two periods from 9 am to 12 midday and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This will be a purely laptop primarily based check (CBT). Examination of CE, CS, EC, EE and ME papers in GATE 2022 can be performed in a number of periods. Nonetheless, the candidate will have to sit for the examination in just one session out of a number of periods of the identical paper.
How to download GATE 2022 Admission Card
Step 1: Candidates first go to the official web site gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on on the Admissions hyperlink on the web site.
Step 3: Login now.
Step 4: Your ticket will seem on the display.
Step 5: Test it out now.
Step 6: Take a print out of it to take to the examination corridor.
GATE Examination Pattern (GATE 2020 Examination Pattern)
GATE is a pc primarily based on-line check. A complete of 65 questions are requested from all sections. All questions are a number of selection and numerical in nature. The examination has a complete of 100 marks. The whole length of the examination is 3 hours.
Departments: The questions come from three sections specifically Normal Aptitude, Engineering Arithmetic and Particular Topics.
Marked plan: Many questions in A number of Alternative and Numerical will have 1 or 2 marks. 1 / third mark will be deducted further for fallacious reply in a number of selection of 1 mark and a couple of/3 further mark will be deducted for fallacious reply in 2nd query. There will be no detrimental marking for numerical sort questions.
Normal Aptitude consists of 5 questions of 1 mark and 5 questions of two marks. Thus there will be 10 questions of whole 15 marks. Besides GG, XE and XL, the remainder of the part consists of 25 questions of 1 mark and 30 questions of two marks. Thus there are 55 questions of whole 85 marks.
