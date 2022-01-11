Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2022 Admission will be coming soon, download it in this simple way – How to download Gate 2022 Admission soon at gate.iitkgp.ac.in is expected here

Highlights GATE tickets will be issued soon.

The exams will be held from February 5 to February 13.

These exams will be performed in 2 shifts.

The Indian Institute of Know-how (IIT) Kharagpur is expected to announce the admission papers for the Graduate Aptitude Check in Engineering (GATE) 2022 soon. The institute has not but introduced the date of problem of admission. GATE 2022 Admissions have been beforehand expected to be launched on January 7, 2022. In accordance to the official web site, the download date for GATE 2022 Admission will be introduced soon. Admission will be issued on the official web site gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can download the tickets solely by logging on to this web site.



These exams will be held from fifth February to thirteenth February 2022. The examination will be held in two periods from 9 am to 12 midday and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This will be a purely laptop primarily based check (CBT). Examination of CE, CS, EC, EE and ME papers in GATE 2022 can be performed in a number of periods. Nonetheless, the candidate will have to sit for the examination in just one session out of a number of periods of the identical paper.

Additionally learn: GATE Examination 2022: In order for you to cross the GATE examination in your first strive, comply with the following pointers



How to download GATE 2022 Admission Card



Step 1: Candidates first go to the official web site gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on on the Admissions hyperlink on the web site.

Step 3: Login now.

Step 4: Your ticket will seem on the display.

Step 5: Test it out now.

Step 6: Take a print out of it to take to the examination corridor.

GATE Examination Pattern (GATE 2020 Examination Pattern)

GATE is a pc primarily based on-line check. A complete of 65 questions are requested from all sections. All questions are a number of selection and numerical in nature. The examination has a complete of 100 marks. The whole length of the examination is 3 hours.

Departments: The questions come from three sections specifically Normal Aptitude, Engineering Arithmetic and Particular Topics.

Marked plan: Many questions in A number of Alternative and Numerical will have 1 or 2 marks. 1 / third mark will be deducted further for fallacious reply in a number of selection of 1 mark and a couple of/3 further mark will be deducted for fallacious reply in 2nd query. There will be no detrimental marking for numerical sort questions.

Normal Aptitude consists of 5 questions of 1 mark and 5 questions of two marks. Thus there will be 10 questions of whole 15 marks. Besides GG, XE and XL, the remainder of the part consists of 25 questions of 1 mark and 30 questions of two marks. Thus there are 55 questions of whole 85 marks.