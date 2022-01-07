Gate 2022 Admission: Gate 2022 Admission: Gate Admission will not be available today, IIT Kharagpur has given this update – Gate 2022 Admission Leave Date will be announced soon.

The release date of the Graduate Aptitude Test Admit Card for Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be announced soon. This information was given by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the institute conducting the examination. According to the previous schedule, the date for issuance of GATE 2022 admission was January 7, however, the new notification indicates that the date has been postponed again. Earlier, the tickets were to be issued on January 3, but it was postponed till January 7.



Now a new date for issuing tickets will be issued soon. According to the GATE notification, “GATE 2022 admission download date will be announced soon. Candidates should beware of fake information (video, email, SMS etc.) related to GATE 2022 exam.

These exams will be held from 5th February to 13th February 2022. The exam will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This will be a purely computer based test (CBT). Examination of CE, CS, EC, EE and ME papers in GATE 2022 can be conducted in multiple sessions. However, the candidate will have to appear for the examination in only one session out of several sessions of the same paper.

How to download GATE 2022 Admission Card



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Login now.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Take a print out of it to take to the exam hall.