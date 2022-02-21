Education

GATE 2022 Answer Key: GATE Answer Key has been released, download it directly from this link – here is how to download GATE 2022 Answer Key on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE 2022 North Key has been issued by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Candidates who have passed the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 can visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in to check and download the answer key. With the help of GATE answer key, candidates can calculate their marks. Candidates have to log in to download GATE Answer Key 2022.

If you have any objection to the answer given in the answer key, you can file an objection online. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.500 for each question. Remember, candidates must support the objection in a maximum of 500 words.

GATE 2022 exam was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was 9am to 12pm and the second shift was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This test was conducted using computer based test (CBT) method.

Download GATE 2022 Answer Key from this direct link

Candidates can download their answer key by clicking on the direct link given below.
GATE 2022 Direct link to the answer

Download GATE Answer Key 2022 with these steps

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the Login tab provided on the website.
Step 3: You will now be taken to a new page, where you submit your registration ID / email address and password.
Step 4: The answer key will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check and download now.

When will the result come? (Gate 2022 removed)
The results of the Engineering Graduate Aptitude Test will be published on March 17, 2022. Candidates have to visit the official website to check their result. GATE is a computer based online test. A total of 65 questions are asked from all sections. All questions are multiple choice and numerical in nature. The exam has a total of 100 marks. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours.

