GATE 2022 EXAMINATION: GATE 2022: Many students corona positive, demand postponement of exams, online petitioning – Aspirants seeking postponement of GATE 2022 exams

GATE 2022 EXAMINATION: GATE 2022: Many students corona optimistic, demand postponement of exams, online petitioning – Aspirants seeking postponement of GATE 2022 exams

Highlights There’s a demand to postpone the GATE examination.

These exams shall be held at 202 facilities throughout the nation.

IIT Kharagpur will conduct this examination.

The rising quantity of corona sufferers has additionally elevated scholar nervousness. This time there’s a schedule of a number of exams. Many students need the exams to be online and postponed for a while. A spread of hashtags are trending on Twitter and one of them is # postponegate2022. In reality, the GATE 2022 examination will happen on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. IIT Kharagpur will conduct this examination.



Aspirants for the GATE examination are afraid of getting corona an infection and lots of students are covid optimistic. In such a scenario, the students demanded that the examination needs to be postponed for a while. Students mentioned that 202 facilities have been arrange within the nation for this examination. With 8 lakh students coming from completely different elements of the nation, it’s clear that a big quantity of students should journey lengthy distances to take a seat for the exams, which is unsafe for them in addition to for most people.

“I’ve been optimistic for the final 10 days and am nonetheless very in poor health,” Sagarkanya Barari advised NavbharatTimes. I’ve been unable to organize for the GATE examination. My mom and brother are additionally covid optimistic and I’m at the moment at dwelling. Quarantine. In April 2021, I misplaced my father within the second wave. I do not assume my entire 12 months needs to be wasted as a result of of this epidemic. I’d simply request the GATE organizing committee to postpone the examination.

Shubhangi Dey, a gate aspirant says, “I’m Kovid optimistic and really feel very weak, I’ve a fever of 103+ levels. It is rather troublesome for me to organize for the examination on this scenario. I have no idea tips on how to put together for the examination. No. It would waste my one 12 months. I’ve labored laborious for this examination.

One other candidate for the take a look at, Rudraksh Shiva, says, “I did a fast antigen take a look at at dwelling and the end result was optimistic. Frequent medicines for fever don’t work. I can not think about the research as a result of of the fever and headache. Ache within the physique begins 1-2 hours after taking the medication. I request IIT Kharagpur to postpone this and save my one 12 months preparation. ”

The marketing campaign for students is underway on Twitter. Students are attempting to succeed in the establishment by tagging IIT Kharagpur. One of the candidates, Mohammad Mubashir, tweeted, “If a candidate will get contaminated with covid, will probably be his fault and such candidates is not going to be allowed to take a seat for the examination.” The choice to carry GATE 2022 within the face of such inhumane remedy and this epidemic is the worst determination of IIT Kharagpur.

As well as, students are signing a petition on Change.org to postpone the examination. As of this writing, the petition has acquired over 22,000 signatures.

It must be seen whether or not IIT Kharagpur delays the examination in view of the issues of the students and conducts the examination on time.