GATE 2022: GATE 2022 EXAM: GATE 2022 EXAMINATION BEGINS FROM FEBRUARY 05, SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED, KNOW WHEN ADMINISTRATION WILL BE – GATE 2022 EXAMINATION SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED AT GATE.iitkgp.ac.in, GATE EXAMINATION DATES AND TIME

GATE 2022 Exam Schedule: The Institute of Technology Kharagpur has released the GATE 2022 exam schedule. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be conducted from 5 to 13 February 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of GATE 2022 exam by visiting the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.



According to the exam schedule announced by IIT Kharagpur, GATE 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Computer Based Test (CBT) GATE exam will be held on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022.

Know when GATE Admission Card 2022 will be issued?

IIT Kharagpur has informed that GATE 2022 Admission Card will be issued on 3rd January 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates on the admission form for this exam as it is the most important document for the day of the exam.

GATE 2022 Exam Schedule: Find out which exam will be held and the time here

February 4, 2022 – Various activities (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 5, 2022 – CS&BM; EE and MA (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

6 February 2022 – EC, ES, ST, NM, MT and MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG and TF (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

February 11, 2022 – Various activities (2 pm to 5 pm)

February 12, 2022 – CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE and XL (9 AM to 12 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

February 13, 2022 – ME-1, PE&AR; ME-2, GE and AE (9am to 12pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

