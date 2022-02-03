Gate 2022: Gate 2022: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking postponement of GATE exam, find out the case – GATE 2022 Supreme Court rejects petition to postpone examination

Petitions seeking postponement of Engineering Degree (GATE 2022) examinations to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 have been rejected by the Supreme Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the postponement of the exams just 48 hours before the scheduled date was likely to create confusion and uncertainty in the lives of the students preparing for the exams.The court agreed to hold the hearing on a first-come, first-served basis, after counsel Pallav Mongia appeared on behalf of the petitioners. The petition sought an interim stay at the gate. It said nine lakh students sat for the exam at 200 centers and the authorities had not issued any covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exams.

Thousands of students sitting at the gate have demanded postponement of the exams in the wake of the Kovid-19 outbreak. GATE exam aspirants are afraid of getting corona infection and many students are covid positive. In such a situation, the students demanded that the examination should be postponed for some time. The students pointed out that the arrival of 8 lakh students from different parts of the country has made it clear that a large number of students will have to travel long distances to sit for the exams, which is unsafe for them as well as for the general public. .

Shubhangi Dey, a gate aspirant says, “I am covid positive and feel very weak, I have a fever of 103+ degrees. It is very difficult for me to prepare for the exam in this situation. I don’t know how to prepare for the exam. Examination. Whether permission will be granted. This will waste my one year. I have worked very hard for this exam.