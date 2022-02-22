Gate 2022: Objections to North Key can be reported from today, here’s how to calculate the score – Gate 2022 Objection window will open Learn how to calculate Gate Score

Education

The answer key to the Engineering (GATE) 2022 Graduate Aptitude Test was released on Monday. The process of objecting to the answer sheets of GATE examination has started from today. Candidates who have any objection to the answer given in the answer-key (GATE 2022 Answer Key) can register their objection by visiting the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in from today. The GATE response sheet has already been made available on the website. The results of the Engineering Graduate Aptitude Test will be published on March 17, 2022. Candidates have to visit the official website to check their result (GATE 2022 result).

GATE 2022 Answer Key Objection: How to file an objection on the answer key

Step 1: First of all go to the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the login page provided on the website, submit your information and log in.
Step 3: Now go to the answer key and select the question you want to object to on the portal.
Step 4: Report the objection by depositing an objection fee of Rs.500.

GATE 2022 exam was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was 9 to 12 in the morning and the second shift was from 2:30 to 5:30 in the afternoon. This test was conducted using computer based test (CBT) method.

How to calculate GATE 2022 score

Gate score can be calculated with the help of answer key. Its formula is given below.

Total score = Total score for correct response – Negative score for incorrect response

Only objective questions (MCQ) will have negative marking. The numeric answer-type (NAT) will have no negative markings. MCQ is one mark and two marks. One-third marks will be deducted for each wrong answer to a one-mark question and two-thirds marks will be deducted for each wrong answer to a two-mark question. NAT questions are of one mark and two marks.

