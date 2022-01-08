GATE 2022 Preparation Tips: GATE Exam 2022: If you want to pass GATE exam in your first attempt, follow these tips – GATE 2022 exam preparation tips and tricks in Hindi

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted every year for admission in Engineering. This is a national level engineering entrance exam. By cracking which students are eligible to sit in M.Tech admission or PSU recruitment. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 exam from 5 to 13 February. Since the level of competition in this exam is very high, the candidates need to know how to prepare for GATE 2022. If you are going to take this exam for the first time, then your preparation should be solid. Here are some tips to help you pass this test for the first time.



Reschedule the time table



With less than a month to go before the exam, reschedule your schedule. Now put topics in your schedule first that are simple and important. You can start with mathematics and basic technical subjects. While reading the topic, make notes for repetition at the same time. Write the main definition, formula, etc. in it. Read all the topics and solve the previous year’s GATE paper accordingly.

Give all subjects equal time



When preparing for this exam, do not focus too much on a single subject. Divide your time equally in all subjects and prepare for the exam. It will be better if all the subjects are prepared systematically. Set deadlines for this and try to complete all your subjects before that time.

Focus on repetitive notes



Now is the time to make revision notes while reading the syllabus. These notes will help you a lot in preparing for the exam in the last week. Read these revision notes twice a week, it will help you to remember the concepts of the subject you have created. In the last week, the concepts will be clear when you review from these notes. Also, the revision will take less time and the preparation will be better.

Require repetition



Repetition is the most important factor for any exam preparation. You should give enough time to review your various topics and issues so that everything stays fresh in mind. You should give half of your daily study schedule for review, as it will help you to understand the subject better. At the same time, you will know that you are well aware of how many subjects and cases you have studied. So now focus more on revision.

Give a mock test and solve the paper



If you want to know and understand the real test of GATE exam, you should try to give last year’s paper along with giving mock test as much as possible. Candidates should note that after reading all the subjects, the previous year’s GATE paper should be solved according to the subject. Provide quizzes and tests for each subject and subject. This will help the candidates to analyze their performance and improve their weak areas as well as give them experience for the actual exam.

Repeat in the last phase



Follow this plan for last week’s GATE exam. Instead of completing the course at this time, focus on revision and practice. Give as many practice tests as possible. After each test, look at what you are weak in and keep making mistakes. To correct your shortcomings, review them carefully. During this time you take 2-4 practice tests daily. Also, keep in mind all the concepts while practicing. This practice will boost your confidence and completely eliminate the discomfort. This will make you fully prepared for the exam.

Don’t read new topics at the last minute



Many candidates make this mistake and waste all their hard work. They do not pay attention to revision in the mood to complete the syllabus and keep reading new subjects even after the examination is over. This causes them to forget everything during the exam. Remember not to read any new topic at the last minute. In the meantime, you just review your notes.