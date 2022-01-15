GATE ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK: GATE ADMIT CARD 2022: IIT KHARAGPUR ISSUE GATE ADMIT CARD, DOWNLOAD, CHECK EXAMINATION SCHEDULE
Highlights
- Gate 2022 Admission Card issued.
- Examinations will begin from February 4.
- Admission ticket obtain hyperlink and examination schedule is right here.
The GATE 2022 examination might be performed in numerous shifts from 04 February to 13 February 2022. The primary shift might be from 9 am to 12 midday and the second shift from 2:30 pm to five:30 pm. Pc Primarily based Take a look at (CBT) GATE Examination might be held on 4th, fifth, sixth, twelfth and thirteenth February 2022. Beneath you may test the examination schedule and methods to obtain the admission card.
How To Obtain GATE 2022 Admission Card: Be taught How To Obtain GATE Admission Card
Step 1: Go to the official web site gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Step 2: On the house web page ‘Admit card obtain is accessible from fifteenth January 2022.’ Click on on Login beneath.
Step 3: Login right here utilizing your registration ID or e-mail deal with and password.
Step 4: Gate Admit Card will open on the display.
Step 5: Obtain it and maintain the printout with you for examination day.
Notice … After downloading the admission card, test the GATE 2022 examination pointers, report occasions and candidate particulars in addition to particulars of GATE 2022 paper code, registration quantity and GATE examination middle and so forth.
GATE 2022 Examination Schedule: Discover out which examination might be held and the time right here
February 4, 2022 – Varied actions (2 pm to five pm)
February 5, 2022 – CS&BM; EE and MA (9am to 12pm and a pair of:30 pm to five:30 pm)
6 February 2022 – EC, ES, ST, NM, MT and MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG and TF (9am to 12pm and a pair of:30 pm to five:30 pm)
February 11, 2022 – Varied actions (2 pm to five pm)
February 12, 2022 – CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE and XL (9 AM to 12 PM and a pair of:30 PM to five:30 PM)
February 13, 2022 – ME-1, PE&AR; ME-2, GE and AE (9am to 12pm and a pair of:30 pm to five:30 pm)
Gate Admission 2022 Obtain Hyperlink
