GATE ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK: GATE ADMIT CARD 2022: IIT KHARAGPUR ISSUE GATE ADMIT CARD, DOWNLOAD, CHECK EXAMINATION SCHEDULE

Highlights Gate 2022 Admission Card issued.

Examinations will begin from February 4.

Admission ticket obtain hyperlink and examination schedule is right here.

GATE ADMIT CARD 2022: The Institute of Expertise (IIT) Kharagpur on Saturday (January 15, 2022) issued the GATE Admission Card 2022. College students who’ve registered for the Graduate Aptitude Take a look at in Engineering (GATE) 2022 can obtain their GATE Corridor tickets by visiting the official web site gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Registration ID and password might be required to obtain the ticket.



The GATE 2022 examination might be performed in numerous shifts from 04 February to 13 February 2022. The primary shift might be from 9 am to 12 midday and the second shift from 2:30 pm to five:30 pm. Pc Primarily based Take a look at (CBT) GATE Examination might be held on 4th, fifth, sixth, twelfth and thirteenth February 2022. Beneath you may test the examination schedule and methods to obtain the admission card.

Kovid 19: Sainik Faculty Entrance Examination Postponed, On-line Polytechnic Examination

How To Obtain GATE 2022 Admission Card: Be taught How To Obtain GATE Admission Card

Step 1: Go to the official web site gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the house web page ‘Admit card obtain is accessible from fifteenth January 2022.’ Click on on Login beneath.

Step 3: Login right here utilizing your registration ID or e-mail deal with and password.

Step 4: Gate Admit Card will open on the display.

Step 5: Obtain it and maintain the printout with you for examination day.

Notice … After downloading the admission card, test the GATE 2022 examination pointers, report occasions and candidate particulars in addition to particulars of GATE 2022 paper code, registration quantity and GATE examination middle and so forth.

CTET 2021: On today, December 16, CTET Paper-1, obtain the admission card

GATE 2022 Examination Schedule: Discover out which examination might be held and the time right here

February 4, 2022 – Varied actions (2 pm to five pm)

February 5, 2022 – CS&BM; EE and MA (9am to 12pm and a pair of:30 pm to five:30 pm)

6 February 2022 – EC, ES, ST, NM, MT and MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG and TF (9am to 12pm and a pair of:30 pm to five:30 pm)

February 11, 2022 – Varied actions (2 pm to five pm)

February 12, 2022 – CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE and XL (9 AM to 12 PM and a pair of:30 PM to five:30 PM)

February 13, 2022 – ME-1, PE&AR; ME-2, GE and AE (9am to 12pm and a pair of:30 pm to five:30 pm)

Gate Admission 2022 Obtain Hyperlink