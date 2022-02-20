GATE Answer key 2022: Find out how to download GATE 2022 answer key here, the result will come on this day – see the steps to download GATE 2022 answer key here, check the gate result release date and imp information

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will issue GATE 2022 North Key on 21st February 2022. Candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be able to check and download the GATE Answer Key by visiting the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer key and match the questions and answers in the GATE exam. IIT Kharagpur had already published the GATE response sheet.GATE 2022 exam was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was from 9am to 12pm and the second shift was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This test was conducted using computer based test (CBT) method. Candidates appearing for the examination will be given an opportunity to register objections (if any). GATE results will be announced after the objections are resolved.Release date of GATE 2022 North – 21 February 2022Opportunity to register objections – 22nd February to 25th FebruaryWhen will the GATE 2022 results be released – March 17, 2022?When to Download GATE Scorecard – 21 March 2022

Here’s how to download the GATE answer key

Step 1: First go to the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the GATE 2022 Answer Key link.

Step 3: Enter login ID and password or email id and password to log in using credentials.

Step 4: GATE 2022 Answer key will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out and download it.

What to do after downloading Get Answer Key?

After downloading the answer key, match your probable score with the help of response sheet. Candidates can object against the answer key on the same portal if they want to object to the relevant question or answer. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.500 for each question. Remember, candidates must support the objection in a maximum of 500 words.