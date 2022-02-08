GATE Answer Key 2022: GATE Answer Key 2022: Answer Key will be released on this date, you can download – How to download GATE Answer Key 2022 which will be released on 21st February

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will issue the answer key of GATE exam on 21st February 2022. The answer key can be downloaded by visiting the official website of IIT GATE gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidate answers will be available on 15th February 2022. According to the schedule, from 22nd February to 25th February 2022, challenges against North-Key can be submitted. To challenge the answer key, candidates will have to pay a 500 fee for each question.The result of GATE 2022 exam will be announced on March 17, 2022 and the scorecard will be uploaded on March 21, 2022.

How to download GATE Answer Key 2022

Step 1: First of all, candidates should visit the official website of IIT GATE gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Then click on the GATE Answer Key 2022 link on the website.

Step 3: Now login by filling in the details in the login window.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Download the answer key now.

The GATE 2022 exam was held on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022. The GATE exam is taken for admission to postgraduate courses in engineering. More than 5 lakh students take this exam every year.

GATE Exam Sample (GATE 2020 Exam Sample)

GATE is a computer based online test. A total of 65 questions are asked from all sections. All questions are of multiple choice and numerical type. The exam has a total of 100 marks. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours.

Departments: The questions come from three sections namely General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics and Specific Subjects.

Marked plan: Many questions in Multiple Choice and Numerical will have 1 or 2 marks. In case of multiple choice of 1 mark, 1/3 mark will be deducted extra for wrong answer and in case of question number 2, 2/3 marks will be deducted extra. There will be no negative marking for numerical type questions.

General Aptitude consists of 5 questions of 1 mark and 5 questions of 2 marks. Thus there will be 10 questions of total 15 marks. Except GG, XE and XL, the rest of the section consists of 25 questions of 1 mark and 30 questions of 2 marks. Thus there are 55 questions of total 85 marks.