Gate: Gate 2022: Gate 2022 registration will start from this date, learn how to apply for exams, fees and how to apply for Gate 2022 registration, learn how to apply, fees and other information

Highlights Gate 2022 online registration will begin soon.

The CBT exam will be held in February 2022.

Learn how to apply and the required documents.

GATE 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has announced the dates required for the 2022 Engineering Degree Examination (GATE). Students seeking admission to a postgraduate course in engineering will soon be able to register online for GATE 2022. According to the schedule announced on the official website, the online registration process for the GATE 2022 exam will start from 30 August 2021.



The schedule of GATE 2022 has been released on the official website of IIT Kharagpur at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Students can register for GATE till September 24, 2021 by visiting the official website. Details of how to register, application fee, date of examination and required documents will be given below.

When will the exam be held? (GATE 2022 Exam Date)

The GATE 2022 exam will be held across the country on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. This test is conducted in Online Mode (CBT). About 200 examination centers have been set up for this examination.

Application Fee (GATE 2022 Registration Fee)

Students who want to register for the GATE 2022 exam will have to pay a specific fee. The application fee for general and OBC classes is Rs. 1500. However, women and reserved category candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 750.

GATE 2022 Registration: Learn how to apply

Step 1: Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in on the official website of IIT Kharagpur.

Step 2: The link to apply online will be activated on the homepage after 30th August.

Step 3: Click on this link and register by filling in the required details.

Step 4: Now fill the application form for GATE 2022.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and submit the fee online.

Step 6: Re-check and submit the form.

Also read: Gate preparation: You want to pass the gate exam, so start preparing like this

Documents required for GATE 2022 registration

Educational Qualification Document.

Valid photo ID proof.

Category Certificate Certificate.

Scanned copy of photograph and signature.

Net-banking, debit card, credit card or UPI details for payment of fees.

Also read: DU: Approval of NEP 2020 from session 2022-23, these changes will take place, as opposed to DUTA

Important dates for Gate 2022

The online GATE 2022 registration link will be active here