Gator Bowl Will Host Rutgers After Texas A&M Pulls Out – Gadget Clock

Rutgers may have finished the football season with a 5-7 record, but this being 2021, the Scarlet Knights will still be going to a bowl game anyway.

The university will play in the Gator Bowl Dec. 31 against Wake Forest after Texas A&M had to pull out over a COVID outbreak. Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano confirmed the plan to Gadget Clock.

It will be the first bowl appearance for the Scarlet Knights since 2014, ending the second-longest drought among Big 5 schools. Rutgers last bowl appearance came against North Carolina in that year’s Quick Lane Bowl, which they won, 40-21.

This is a developing story.