Gauahar Khan unhappy as tejaswwi prakash announced bigg boss 15 winner says for her the winner is only one and he is prateek sahejpal

Tejashwi Prakash has won the season 15 trophy of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. While Tejashwi was declared the winner of the show, Prateek Sahajpal was the first runner up. In such a situation, where there is an atmosphere of celebration among the fans of Tejashwi, then the fans of Prateek are looking a bit disappointed. Meanwhile, actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan has also taunted Tejashwi Prakash’s victory.

Gauahar Khan was supporting Prateek Sahajpal from day one of this season and was also seen cheering Prateek in the finale. In such a situation, Gauahar Khan is a bit unhappy with Tejashwi’s victory and is still cheering on Prateek’s performance.

Prateik is still the winner for actress Gauahar Khan. Gauahar Khan has said that there was always only one winner of the show for her and that was Prateek Sahajpal. All the celebs were supporting Prateek Sahajpal only. Along with this, Shamita Shetty also said after being eliminated from the house that she now wants Prateek Sahajpal to win the show.

LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

Gauahar has written a post on social media for Prateek after Tejashwi Prakash’s victory. In this post, without naming anyone, he has taunted the winner of Bigg Boss. Gauahar tweeted and wrote, ‘LoL…the silence in the studio at the time of announcement said everything. There is only one deserving winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and the world saw him shine. Prateek Sahajpal You have won hearts. Every guest who went in, you were his favorite. Public loves you very much. Keep your head high.

Along with Gauahar Khan, all the fans on social media are seen supporting the symbol like this. Let us tell you that as Salman Khan announced the name of Tejashwi Prakash as the winner, there was silence in the studios for a few moments. Actually, every time Salman Khan takes a lot of time to name the winner, everyone felt that this time also Dabang Khan is playing with the heartbeats of both the contestants.

Along with the winner, Tejashwi’s name has also been announced as the lead actress of Naagin-6 in the show. For information, let us tell you that along with the winner’s trophy, Tejashwi has also been given a prize money of Rs 40 lakh.