Gauhar Khan in Transparent Shirt: Gauhar Khan in Transparent Shirt Her Beach Dance Video Goes Viral from Maldives Holiday: Video

Gauhar Khan is currently enjoying her holiday in Maldives. Gauhar Khan in a transparent shirt (Gauhar Khan in a yellow transparent shirt) shared a dance video. In this video, Gauhar is seen showing her tremendous moves on the boat.

Wearing shorts and a transparent shirt, Gauhar Khan is showing off her beautiful moves on the trending track of the song ‘Touch It’. Fans are stunned by Gauhar’s move. Many fans have also appreciated her outfit.





Gauhar has also shared several photos of her in this outfit. In these pictures, Gauhar is seen giving many attractive poses. Sharing these photos, the caption is ‘Sun and Sand’.

Gauhar Khan has previously shared several videos in the Maldives showing how she was greeted by drumming at a resort there. In this video too, Gauhar reached her room while dancing. In the video, Gauhar also showed a glimpse of the room. Gauhar is with her husband Zaid Darbar in this trip.

Gauhar had said in one of her posts that this is the place where she always wanted to come after marriage. We will tell you that these two were married last year at Christmas (December 25, 2020).

