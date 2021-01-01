Gauhar Khan Maldives Video: Gauhar Khan is on holiday in Maldives with husband Zayed Dalbar: Video: Gauhar Khan welcomes Maldives in Maldives

Gauhar Khan is currently on holiday in the Maldives with her husband Zayed Dalbar. Gauhar has shared some beautiful pictures and videos of this holiday. Gauhar shared a video showing how she was welcomed at a Maldives resort. In this video, Gauhar also shows the inside view of her resort, which makes her jump for joy.

In this latest video, Gauhar is seen dancing at her resort built on the sea. The locals are seen going to his room to greet him with drums. Both Gauhar and Jaid have shared many beautiful glimpses on Instagram in which both are seen dancing.





After this, Gauhar also shows the interior view of the room, in which it appears written – Happy Birthday Gauhar on Belted to welcome him. The view from the outside of the room is also very beautiful, where the sea surface feels like a touch of a swimming pool.



Earlier, Gauhar had shared another beautiful video in which she is seen sitting on the bed and having fun by the water of the swimming pool.



Gauhar shared some photos of her and said that she has reached Maldives. She wrote in the caption with these pictures, this is the place where she always wanted to come after the wedding.

