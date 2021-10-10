Gauhar Khan supports Pratik Sahajpal: Salman Khan kills Pratik Sahajpal: Salman Khan hit Pratik Sahajpal.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is slowly gaining momentum. This is the first ‘Weekend Ka War’ of the season and Salman Khan has strongly categorized Pratik Sahajpal. In fact, Pratik Sahajpal had broken the bathroom strip last week while Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath. He has received a lot of criticism since then. Prateek Sahajpal has cried a lot after hitting Salman Khan. Meanwhile, actress and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner Gauhar Khan has backed Pratik Sahajpal.

Gauhar Khan tweeted several back-to-backs in support of Pratik Sahajpal. Gauhar Khan tweeted, ‘But the lock looks inside, doesn’t it? People put a lock on the inside for bathing, if you remove the latch on the outside, how does the lock open on the inside? In this way, even knocking on the door opens the door many times.



User Gauhar Khan did not agree. She tweeted, ‘Gauhar you are missing the point. It wasn’t about opening the door, it was about emotions, a person was taking a bath and someone was breaking the lock from outside. Replying to this, Gauhar Khan wrote, ‘Come on, it is more dangerous when someone knocks on the door like a friend. And this has been done for many seasons. Please see. ‘

Another user didn’t like Gauhar Khan and tweeted about it. The user wrote, ‘I didn’t expect that from you. How would you describe a person trying to break down a door while taking a bath? She was also a girl. To which Gauhar Khan replied and wrote, ‘First you watch the episode, he was not breaking the door, he was pulling out the door lock, which was not locked. Half the information is the problem.

Gauhar Khan wrote in another tweet, ‘Mistakes are the most common, but based on that seal, one’s career or the condition that he can only go from a reality show to a reality show. This will be a frustrating thing for the youth. Yes, Symbol is aggressive in his game plan but I expect him to improve his behavior.