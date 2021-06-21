Gauhati High Court Notification Released For 22 Assam Judicial Service – Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: Assam Judicial Service Grade 3 Recruitment Exam Notification Released, Apply Soon

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: The Gauhati High Court has released the notification for the Assam Judicial Service Grade-3 Exam 2021.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: The Gauhati High Court has released the notification for the Assam Judicial Service Grade 3 Exam. Interested candidates can register themselves for the Assam Judicial Service Grade 3 Exam by visiting the official website of Gauhati High Court at ghrecruitment.in on or before 28 June 2021. Online application process is going on. Candidates can access the online application link by clicking on the link given below.

Candidates are advised to take printout of fee payment challan after submission of application. Along with that candidates read the notification carefully before applying for the exam.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview. Apart from this, only those who will get 60% or more marks will be eligible to appear in the main examination. Candidates can check this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 June 2021

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

22 posts

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a degree in Law granted by a recognized University established by law in India.