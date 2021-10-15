Gaura Devi Kanya Dhan Yojana Uttarakhand Application Form Pdf Apply Last Date

Gauradevi Kanyadhan Grant Scheme: Under the Gauradevi Kanyadhan Anudan Yojana, the girls of all the families living below the poverty line under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Castes and Poverty Limits residing in the state of Uttarakhand, who are located in the state under any board recognized by the Central Government / State Government. Intermediate class student in the school can send the online application form through the principal of their school from the academic year 2019-2020.

Gaura Devi Kanya Dhan Yojana

After filling the scholarship application form by the student, submit the completed application form along with the mandatory documents to the principal of your Gauradevi Kanyadhan system and attached articles.

Gauradevi Kanyadhan Grant System – Beneficiaries:

Only one family (a couple or maximum two daughters of husband and wife can get the benefit of “Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana”.

Important facts for providing benefits of the scheme to the girl child under Gauradevi Kanyadhan Yojana:

According to the Gauradevi Kanyadhan method, the girl child will be declared in her name after passing the intermediate examination by the girls of all the families residing below the poverty line and the girls of the scheduled castes. There is a provision to sanction an amount of ₹ 50,000/- (₹ fifty thousand only).

Eligibility Criteria of the girl child under Gauradevi Kanyadhan Yojana:

01) Under the Gauradevi Kanyadhan system, such girl / all girls of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and General Castes will be eligible, who have completed senior secondary education from a school located in the state of Uttarakhand under a board recognized by the Central Government / Uttarakhand State Government. (Intermediate) or equivalent examination passed.

Under Gauradevi Kanyadhan Yojana, both institutional and individual girls will be eligible, but in respect of individual girl students, the girl should be unmarried and her age should not be more than 25 years as on July 01 of the year of grant approval.

02) Student employed in full time / part time service will not be eligible for this facility.

Application form to apply for Gauradevi Kanyadhan system (Scheme):

01) Social Welfare Department’s Electrical Scholarship Variation Network Location (Website).

02) District Social Welfare Website.

03) Application form of Gauradevi Kanyadhan Yojana concerned school from where the girl child has passed the Senior Secondary (Intermediate) examination.

04) Office of the District Probation Officer, District Social Welfare Officer of the concerned district in Uttarakhand state.

05) can be obtained free of cost from the Assistant Social Welfare Officer posted in the office of the concerned Development Block Officer located in the district in the state.

To attach the certificate with the application form (short document) detailed information in the back section:

The following sanad/certificates are compulsorily required to be attached with the application form by the family of Gaura/student

01) Three innovative passport size colored photographs of the girl student

02) Identity – Self-attested and signed / Self-attested and signed Voter Identification Card / Voter Identification Card / Voter Identity Card / Aadhar Card / Food Material / Logistics Sheet (Ration Card) )

03) Enrollment Number (Registration No.) / Register (School / Class Roll No.) copy issued by Uttarakhand School Education Council.

04) Photocopy of family register.

05) Photocopy of Secondary Education / High School (High School) Marksheet / Intermediate Passed Marksheet.

06) Certificate of age (as per high school passing mark sheet) Required Secondary Education / High School (High School) Verified Date of Birth Sanad / Certificate.

07) BPL serial number / family income certificate – certified photocopy / copy of income certificate issued by the competent revenue officer in respect of income beyond the below poverty line / below poverty line (BPL) category under the poverty line.

Gaura Devi Kanya Dhan Yojana For benefits under Gauradevi Kanyadhan Yojana:

After the approval of funds under Gauradevi Kanyadhan system, a fixed deposit of ₹ 50,000 is made in the core banking bank branch in the name of the beneficiary student for 03 – 05 years, whose receipt is given to the student to her parents / guardian. .

For this reference, a photocopy / copy of the first page of the Pass Book for Fixed Deposit Return / Fixed Deposit Return (FDR) is attached.

Eligibility of the girl child for Gaura Devi Kanyadhan grant system:

01) It is necessary for the applicant (applicant student) to be a native of Uttarakhand state.

02) Adolescent girl/girl studying in Senior Secondary (Class 12th).

03) The girl student should be under SC / ST / General category.

04) Aggregate income of group family of applicant girl student (residing in rural area) from ₹ 15,976.00 (₹ fifteen thousand nine hundred seventy six per month) and ₹ 21,206.00 (₹ twenty one thousand two hundred and six per month) (residing in urban area) Don’t be more

05) Below Poverty Line / Below Poverty Line (Below Poverty Line – BPL) Attested photocopy / copy of BPL sheet / number (Xerox).

06) With reference to the income determined with the below poverty line (BPL) category, certified through income certificate provided by the district competent revenue officer (photocopy / copy must be attached) Below poverty line (below poverty line) be

07) The applicant student/applicant must be unmarried on July 01 of the grant year and age should be less than or equal to 25 years ie her age should not be more than 25 years as on July 01 of the grant year.

08) At the institutional level, it is mandatory and necessary for the student to be studying in a school recognized by the Government of India (Central) and the State Government in the state of Uttarakhand.

The following documents / sanad paper are required to be attached with the application form for Gaura Devi Kanya Padvati (Scheme) Dhan (for senior secondary (class 12) girls):

01) Attested photocopy / copy (Xerox) of BPL sheet / number provided by Village Development Under Poverty Line / Below Poverty Line (Below Poverty Line – BPL).

02) Certified photocopy / copy of income certificate issued by the Competent Revenue Officer in respect of income beyond the poverty line below the poverty line / below poverty line (BPL) category.

03) Concerned caste certificate issued by the competent revenue officer in respect of girl students belonging to Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe category.

04) Original copy of family register / written copy of family register / register copy.

05) Photocopy of Secondary Education / High School (High School) mark sheet.

06) Unmarried certificate (in respect of the student) given by the village head / superannuation department member (Word Member).

07) Photocopy / copy of the first page of the Pass Book for Fixed Deposit Return (FDR) with reference to the student.

08) Self-Attested & Signed / Self-Attested & Signed Voter Identity Sheet / Voter Identification Card / Voter Identity Card / Aadhar Card / Food Material / Logistics Sheet (Ration Card)

09) Enrollment Number (Registration No.) / Register (School / Class Roll No.) copy issued by Uttarakhand School Education Council.

10) Innovative (Latest) Passport Shape Colored Photograph (Most Recent Passport Size Photograph / Most Recent Passport Photograph).

11) Contactable / usable mobile phone number of the student or her parent / guardian (Mobile

Phone Number) Short Message Service / Short Message Service (SMS) (for future).

12) Electronic Mail Identification Optional.

District Name under Uttarakhand State:

of social welfare department Electrical Scholarship Version (eScholarship Version 1.0) Website (to login):

To download the application form for Gaura Devi Kanya Padwati (Scheme) money for senior secondary (class 12) girl students run by Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Uttarakhand Link Click on: