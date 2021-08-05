Gaurav Bhatia vs Ragini Nayak Congress spokesperson and BJP spokesperson clashed with each other during the ongoing debate on Delhi rape case with anchor Anjana Om Kashyap in Aaj Tak news channel Halla Bol show Ragini Nayak said in the show, BJP spokesperson retaliated

During a live debate on the rape case of a minor girl in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak got angry with the BJP spokesperson. When the BJP spokesperson mentioned about the crime happening in Rajasthan, he said that Vasundhara Raje should hold a dharna against the crime in Rajasthan. Gaurav Bhatia also retaliated on this matter.

During an ongoing debate on Aaj Tak news channel’s program ‘Halla Bol’, a heated argument broke out between BJP spokesperson, Congress spokesperson. During the show, anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia a question that it cannot be avoided by calling it politics. Circumstances do not change, everyone reaches to capitalize on the circumstances? Responding to this question, Gaurav Bhatia said that the government has a very big responsibility, we will talk about politics later. When he started talking about Rajasthan, Anjana Om Kashyap said that he has come to Rajasthan.

On this, Gaurav Bhatia said that if you refuse, then I will not read the statement given by CM Ashlok Gehlot on Rajasthan. On this anchor Anjana Om Kashyap said that do not fall on the state.. This matter is very serious and sensitive. On this Gaurav Bhatia said, ‘Anjana ji, may I complete your talk? I will speak my words very responsibly. CM Ashok Gehlot has said that Scheduled Tribe women get false cases of rape written. To this Ragini Nayak replied saying that I do not want to splurge on such an issue at all.

During this debate, Ragini Nayak while attacking Gaurav Bhatia said that if crime against women is increasing so much in Rajasthan then Vasundhara Raje should go, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should go, Narendra Modi should go and protest there. Raise your voice against injustice. On this, Gaurav Bhatia hit back at Ragini Nayak and said that if rape is happening in Rajasthan then it is the responsibility of the opposition and if it is happening in Delhi then it is the responsibility of the central government?

If crime against women is increasing so much in Rajasthan then go to Vasundhara Raje, go to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and protest there:@NayakRagini#attack #DelhiRape@anjanaomkashyap pic.twitter.com/wC6xJCXxsH — AajTak (@aajtak) August 4, 2021

On this, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak expressed her anger and said that if I do not speak in the midst of them, then do not speak in my midst. While driving, he asked whether the DM had gone and threatened the family in Rajasthan to not register an FIR. On this, Gaurav Bhatia showed a newspaper news that read this, FIR was not registered there.





