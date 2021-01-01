gaurav bhatiya vs ragini nayak Rahul spokesperson and Modi spokesperson clashed during the debate on Pegasus issue with Chitra Tripathi, in Aaj Tak news channel, program ,Dangal, also targeted

The opposition parties are continuously attacking the government over the Pegasus espionage case. There is a deadlock in the Parliament also due to the uproar by the opposition. During an ongoing debate on this issue, the Congress spokesperson fiercely targeted the Narendra Modi government. Showing many old tweets, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that this is false Gaurav Bhatia. Gaurav Bhatia got furious on this matter and he also started reciting Ragini Nayak.

During the debate on the show of Aaj Tak news channel Dangal, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia started his talk and said that see Chitra ji, I should complete my talk. In the middle of my talk, someone starts speaking in a rage over and over again. Taking his point forward, he said that I will say only one thing… On his talk, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak interrupted and said, ‘It is like this, Gaurav Bhatia ji, who is furious? This is known to the public. Chitra Tripathi stopped Ragini Nayak and said that once Gaurav Bhatia’s talk is over, then you have your say.

Ragini Nayak accused Chitra Tripathi of giving less time and said that her talk will never end because you are constantly giving her time. During the debate itself, Ragini Nayak, showing an old tweet of Gaurav Bhatia, said, ‘This is Gaurav Bhatia ji who is a false Bhatia… this is a tweet of a false Bhatia ji. In which they are saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a symbol of corruption. On Ragini Nayak’s talk, Gaurav Bhatia showed the photo of Congress spokesperson applying the vaccine.

Along with this, the BJP spokesperson said that you secretly get the vaccine. Then you say where is the vaccine? In this debate, Anchor Chitra Tripathi said that please both of you do not make personal comments on each other. Here Ragini Nayak showed a placard in which she had written that the crows told lies. Along with this, he said that his pulse is also black and now his face has become black. Because the face of a liar is black.

Attacking Ragini Nayak, Gaurav Bhatia said that this vaccine you are getting. He brought Rahul Gandhi from Italy? On this, Ragini Nayak retorted saying that no, Narendra Modi ji has brought this vaccine from Gujarat by selling his property. Modi ji has bought his land by selling the property. This is taxpayer money. Taking forward his point, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak called Gaurav Bhatia a liar Bhatia and said that the liar Bhatia should stop telling lies. On this, Gaurav Bhatia said that the spokesperson of the family thieves swells up on speaking the truth.





