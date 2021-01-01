gaurav dixit ncb drugs bollywood: Drugs case: Actor Gaurav Dixit arrested by NCB, hashish found in his house
Film and TV actor Gaurav Dixit has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with drugs in Bollywood. The NCB had raided Gaurav’s house and seized hashish.
Ejaz Khan names interrogated TV actor, NCB raids another TV actor’s house
Subscribe
#gaurav #dixit #ncb #drugs #bollywood #Drugs #case #Actor #Gaurav #Dixit #arrested #NCB #hashish #house
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.