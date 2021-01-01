Entertainment

gaurav dixit ncb drugs bollywood: Drugs case: Actor Gaurav Dixit arrested by NCB, hashish found in his house

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
gaurav dixit ncb drugs bollywood: Drugs case: Actor Gaurav Dixit arrested by NCB, hashish found in his house
Written by admin
gaurav dixit ncb drugs bollywood: Drugs case: Actor Gaurav Dixit arrested by NCB, hashish found in his house

gaurav dixit ncb drugs bollywood: Drugs case: Actor Gaurav Dixit arrested by NCB, hashish found in his house

Film and TV actor Gaurav Dixit has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with drugs in Bollywood. The NCB had raided Gaurav’s house and seized hashish.

Ejaz Khan names interrogated TV actor, NCB raids another TV actor’s house

Subscribe

#gaurav #dixit #ncb #drugs #bollywood #Drugs #case #Actor #Gaurav #Dixit #arrested #NCB #hashish #house

READ Also  Mandira Bedi Flaunts Her Bikini Bod As She Inspires Fans With Intense Workout

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment