Gaurav Kapoor Sushi Video: The comedian made a strong appeal about sushi, saying- For God’s sake stop it from coming to Vikaspuri! – Comedian Gaurav Kapoor warns Japanese that videos that people in Delhi can make with the help of sushi go viral on social media

If you also like to eat sushi then you must watch this video and those who don’t know anything about sushi like my friend should watch this video first, otherwise if anyone asks you will not be able to answer. A video related to sushi is going viral on social media, which you can’t stop laughing after watching.

What is sushi?

The people of our country are ahead of every other country in terms of food, but nowadays there is talk of a dish in our country called sushi. We will tell you that sushi is a traditional Japanese dish made from rice, shi food and raw vegetables. People in our country are eating it terribly and after Momoz, its market is also growing. Seeing this, comedian Gaurab Kapoor posted a video on Instagram.

What did the comedian say?

A video related to sushi is going hugely viral on social media. Comedian Gaurab Kapoor has posted this video on Instagram. In this video, he said, ‘I have seen a new trend in the market. People are starting to like sushi. So all the sushi stakeholders in the world are joining hands and praying that your sushi will stop coming to Vikaspuri. Because Momo came to Vikaspuri 20 years ago, today half the children of Vikaspuri have become like Momo. He further says, ‘Once the sushi reaches Vikaspuri, there is a man who will put a lesson in it and put it in the tandoor. And then eat tandoori sushi for a lifetime. Then gravy sushi will be made. What he said next, you must watch this video first …



Harsh Goenka also shared a video

Entrepreneur Harsh Goenka liked the video so much that he shared it with a funny caption from his Twitter handle. He wrote that sushi is a serious threat in India! I would urge senior Japanese diplomats to intervene … I can tell you that Goenka is very active on social media. Every day he keeps sharing funny videos, jokes and inspirational posts.

People love this video

This video of Gaurav is going very viral on social media. Users are strongly commenting on this video. So you can also comment and tell us how you felt about this video.

