Gaurav Khanna's entry in Anupama: Actor Gaurav Khanna's entry in Anupama Learn the role and the next big twist
A source said that Gaurav Khanna will be joining the show soon. He had been preparing for this role for some time. He is currently working closely with the producers for his look. The source further said that Gaurav will start shooting in a few days and his track in ‘Anupama’ will be on-air from next week. Gaurav Khanna is happy to be a part of ‘Anupama’.
We will tell you that the producers had recently released a new promo of ‘Anupama’, in which they drew attention to a new entry in the show. Speaking of Gaurav Khanna’s career, he appeared in ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ in 2019. He has also acted in many popular TV shows like ‘Qayamat’, ‘Sindoor Tere Naam Ka’, ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Jeevan Saathi’ and ‘Uttaran’.
