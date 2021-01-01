Gaurav Khanna’s entry in Anupama: Actor Gaurav Khanna’s entry in Anupama Learn the role and the next big twist

The popular TV show ‘Anupama’ has dominated the TRP and leaves no stone unturned to keep the producers engaged. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent days. Under this, there will be a new banger entry in the show. It is reported that actor Gaurav Khanna will make an entry in ‘Anupama’. He will play Anupama’s college friend Anuj Kapadia in the show. Rupali Ganguly is playing the role of Anupama in the show.

Casting for this role has been going on for the past few days. For this, the names of Ram Kapoor to Arshad Warsi and Ronit Roy came up. But according to our partner ETimes, Gaurav Khanna has now been confirmed for the role.



A source said that Gaurav Khanna will be joining the show soon. He had been preparing for this role for some time. He is currently working closely with the producers for his look. The source further said that Gaurav will start shooting in a few days and his track in ‘Anupama’ will be on-air from next week. Gaurav Khanna is happy to be a part of ‘Anupama’.



We will tell you that the producers had recently released a new promo of ‘Anupama’, in which they drew attention to a new entry in the show. Speaking of Gaurav Khanna’s career, he appeared in ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ in 2019. He has also acted in many popular TV shows like ‘Qayamat’, ‘Sindoor Tere Naam Ka’, ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Jeevan Saathi’ and ‘Uttaran’.

