Gauri Khan Birthday: Suhana Khan wishing Birthday to Mother Gauri Khan on Social Media with Romantic Picture of SRK | Suhana Khan wished her mother by sharing a romantic photo, wrote an emotional post

gauri khan birthday Sharing this black and white photo, Suhana Khan wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Mother.’ Suhana Khan has also created a heart emoji with the caption.

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height()

#Gauri #Khan #Birthday #Suhana #Khan #wishing #Birthday #Mother #Gauri #Khan #Social #Media #Romantic #Picture #SRK #Suhana #Khan #wished #mother #sharing #romantic #photo #wrote #emotional #post