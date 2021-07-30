Gauri Khan Don’t Like Shahrukh Shakti Movie Said He Has Worst Acting

New Delhi. Actor Shahrukh Khan has made his mark in Bollywood as King Khan and Badshah. Shahrukh Khan has won the hearts of the audience with his superhit films. Even after years, there is a lot of craze among people about Shahrukh. At the same time, Shahrukh gives all the credit for his successful career to his wife Gauri Khan. Often Shahrukh Khan has been heard saying about Gauri in interviews that she is the one who always keeps her grounded. Gauri has been with him at every turn of his life. Not only this, she often tells them what their flaws are.

Shahrukh Khan tells his right and bad deeds

Actually, some time ago Gauri Khan came on the talk show of famous filmmaker Karan Johar. Where he said that there are many fans of Shahrukh Khan’s acting. One of which he is also. Also, she is also a fan of his work. In such a situation, she often tells them which of their work is wrong and which is right. In the interview, Gauri had said that she does not think that she is critical at all.

He feels that if Shahrukh does a bad job in a film, then he does not need to praise him. Of course Shahrukh did not like it. If Shahrukh is bad then he has to accept that his work is not good. As a viewer if they feel that they have overacted. So shouldn’t they tell?

Also read- Throwback photo of Sharukh Khan and Gauri Khan went viral amid lockdown, little Nawab Aryan also appeared

In which film was Shahrukh Khan’s bad acting?

After listening to Gauri Khan’s words, when Karan Johar asked her which film she gave such opinion to Shahrukh Khan. Gauri then told that her last few films have been good. He hasn’t seen too many bad movies of Shahrukh, but he doesn’t remember. Gauri has named films like Guddu, English Babu and Desi Mem. During this, Karan Johar asked about Shahrukh’s film Shakti. Remembering which Gauri said that Shahrukh’s acting in this film was very bad.

Also read- Shahrukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan shared 13 year old picture, went viral on social media

Shahrukh does not get angry with Gauri Khan’s talk

Karan asked Gauri how she reacts when she tells Shah Rukh Khan. Do they get sad? Gauri said that she feels bad when she says this to Shahrukh but he has to deal. Gauri said that she respects Shahrukh’s work. People call him King Khan, Badshah. Somewhere they also know that they are successful people, but there is no one to tell them this.