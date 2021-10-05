Gauri Khan meets Aryan Khan at NCB office: Aryan Khan Drugs case: Aryan Khan was caught by NCB while having a drug party.

His mother Gauri Khan had reached the NCB office to meet Aryan Khan, who was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in a drugs case. Along with Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was also present. Eight accused, including Aryan Khan, have been remanded in judicial custody, but the accused were not sent to jail following a court decision at 7 p.m. In fact, the jail closes after 7pm, so everyone is kept in the NCB office until Thursday night.

The court’s verdict came after 7 pm after hearing the bail pleas of eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in the drugs case. In such a case, all the accused sent to judicial custody will not have to go to jail tonight (Thursday) as the jail doors are closed till 7 pm. So the accused will have to spend the night in the lockup of the NCB office. In such a situation, the lockup of NCB has been taken as judicial custody.





At the same time, the court has certainly given relief to all the accused. In fact, the court has allowed the accused to visit the family in the NCB lockup. At the same time, Gauri had reached the NCB office to meet Aryan Khan.

Despite being in the NCB office, the NCB will not be able to interrogate Aryan or the other 7 accused, as they are in judicial custody. The jail has refused to keep Aryan Khan and the rest of the accused in custody on Thursday night due to non-receipt of the Kovid-1 report.