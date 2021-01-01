Gauri Khan’s mother’s dance video: Gauri Khan shared her mother’s beautiful dance video on her birthday

Shahrukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has shared a dance video of her mother (dance video of Gauri Khan’s mother). Gauri Khan has shared this video wishing happy birthday to mother Savita Chibber, in which her energy looks amazing.

In this video shared on Gauri Khan’s Instagram, Gauri Khan’s mother is seen dancing to the song ‘Daddy Cool’. However, the video shows ‘Mummy Cool’. Sharing the video, Gauri Khan wrote, ‘There is no one to match your steps. Happy birthday mom. ‘





Gauri’s video has also been loved by industry friends. Many friends like Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Mahip Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Amrita Arora made sharp comments on the video of Gauri Khan’s mother and wished her a happy birthday.

Let me tell you that before marriage, Gauri Khan was called Gauri Chibber. Please tell that Gauri belongs to a strict military family. Gauri, the daughter of father Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chibber and mother Savita Chibber, studied at Loreto Convent School in Delhi. After this he studied at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi.

The family objected to Shah Rukh and Gauri’s love affair because they were of different religions. After that Shah Rukh Khan was far away from filmmaking and he had no other career. However, the family members had to give in to the strong bond between Shah Rukh and Gauri.