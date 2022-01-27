‘Gaushala’ will open in Delhi University, students will get milk and curd with research

IT is known as one of the premier institutes of Delhi University, ranked 14th among colleges under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the government, but this year a new and unique department in the Bio of Hansraj College connected, which has already come up for discussion. It is a Cow Conservation and Research Center. It has been named Swami Dayanand Saraswati Cow-Promotion and Research Center. Right now the center has been started with a cow and according to Principal Dr. Rama, “If the research proves to be useful and beneficial, it will be expanded.”

According to the principal, the center will not just conduct “research on various aspects of the cow”. It will also provide “pure milk and ghee” for students, and will also serve as monthly “havans” (prayer rituals) conducted on the campus. He said, “We have a DAV Trust College, and its base is Arya Samaj. In line with that tradition, we perform Havan on the first day of every month, which can be attended by all teaching and non-teaching staff and students. During that (havan), we greet all those who have a birthday in that month. For this, we have to go to the market every month and buy essential things like pure ghee to offer it on fire. We can be self-reliant in this now.”

Presently the cow center is in an enclosure located near the college gate for the men’s hostel, but more cows are yet to come. The principal says that the college is working on a dung gas plant, which can be supported by the Centre. Also “we can research different aspects of the cow. Another idea is that when the hostel opens the students can get pure milk and pure curd.”

Delhi University officials are not sure whether similar initiatives exist in other DU colleges. Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “I was not even aware of this particular project. It should be an initiative at the college level.” But not everyone is dependent on the premises itself.

The Hansraj College unit of the CPI(M)’s Students Federation of India (SFI) has alleged that a cow center has been set up on land earmarked for a women’s hostel. The college currently has only one men’s hostel.

The statement issued by the SFI said that “SFI unconditionally condemns and opposes the construction of Gaushala at the site of the Women’s Hostel. The work of the women’s hostel has been stalled for years. We find it disgusting that our college administration gives priority to the ‘protection and promotion’ of cows rather than the struggling girl students. Whose interests are being sidelined for such an absurd decision.”

Principal Dr. Rama has denied the allegation of SFI. He said, “First of all, that area is too small for our plan of a hostel, which will accommodate at least 100 students. The place is not reserved for hostel. We are going through several formalities for the construction of the hostel and re-working the masterplan of the college, which will need to be approved by the municipal corporation.”

