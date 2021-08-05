Gautam Adani Government gives 90 days time to Take over 3 Airports by Adani Group Jyotiraditya Scindia Latest Update – News of relief for Gautam Adani’s Adani Group, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said this big thing in Parliament

There is news of relief for the country’s second richest industrialist Gautam Adani. The government has given 90 days to Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a company of the Adani Group, to takeover the three airports. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gave this information in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In fact, the Adani Group won the bid to operate 6 airports in the country through the auction process. Out of this, Adani Airport Holdings has taken over the operation of 3 airports. The responsibility of operating three airports is yet to be taken. In view of Corona, Adani Airport Holdings had sought 6 months time till December 2021 to take over the responsibility of operation of these three airports. But now the government has given 90 days time.

The responsibility of operating these 6 airports was given: The six airports that Adani Airport Holdings was tasked to operate are Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum airports. Out of this, Adani Airport Holdings has taken over the operations of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru. At the same time, the responsibility of operation of Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum is yet to be taken. Adani Holdings has got 90 days to take over the operation of these three airports.

Adani Airport Holdings is the country’s largest airport operator: Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a company of the Adani Group, is the largest airport operator in the country. Apart from the three domestic airports, Adani Airport Holdings also operates Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Adani Airport Holdings has acquired the responsibility of operating the Mumbai International Airport from GMR. Mumbai airport is the second busiest airport in the country.

Loss of Rs 384 crore to Mumbai airport last year: The aviation sector has been badly affected last year due to Corona. According to government data, Mumbai airport has suffered a loss of Rs 384.81 crore in the financial year 2020-21. Mumbai airport has been on top of the top five airports with the most damage. Other airports include the airports of Delhi, Chennai, Trivandrum and Ahmedabad.

Total 6 companies in the stock market of Adani Group: Adani Group is one of the largest industrial houses in the country. A total of 6 companies of this group are listed in the stock market. These companies include Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power and Adani Transmission.





