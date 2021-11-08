Gautam Adani is going to spread his feet in the food market, know what is the plan

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani is set to invest more resources in acquisitions to further expand the food business. India’s second richest person Gautam Adani is now planning to buy and expand manufacturing facilities in food items.

Angshu Mallick, CEO, Adani Wilmar said, “We aim to invest Rs 500 crore on acquisition of manufacturing units in the food staple to make ourselves a leader in this industry.” Explain that the company already has products like wheat flour, rice, pulses, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat.

Mallick said, “For the next five years, our focus is on food items. Which is driven by the high growth rate of the industry, among other factors.” “We have good experience in acquisitions and this will continue to be our main strategy for expanding our food staples business,” he added.

It is worth noting that the Indian unit of Wilmar Company has a revenue of Rs 37,115 crore in the financial year 2021, which is one of the largest FMCG players in the country. In this segment, the company’s rivals ITC and Hindustan Unilever earned Rs 48,151 crore and Rs 45,311 crore respectively. It is noteworthy that edible oils contribute the most to Adani Wilmar’s revenue.

According to the information, out of the proposed Rs 4,500 crore IPO, Rs 500 crore will be spent as acquisition in the food staples business. The rest will be used to pay off debt and expand existing capacities. Adani and Wilmar’s owner Kuok Khoon Hong (the 12th richest person in Singapore) will not sell any stake in the FMCG company’s IPO.

Main business of Wilmer Group: Wilmar Group is mainly based on Agri Business. In which, apart from Fortune oil, dozens of products including rice, soybean, gram flour, lentils, vegetable, khichdi, soap, flour, sugar are prepared. Most of the products in this come under the name of Fortune.

Adani’s source of income: Adani Enterprises is the largest segment of Gautam Adani’s business. Which includes solar manufacturing, natural resources, defense and aerospace, airports, roads, metro and rail, data centers, fruits, edible oil and food.