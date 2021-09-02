Gautam Adani News: Adani Group Companies: Adani Group companies have given huge returns in the first eight months of this year.

Highlights Reliance Group (RIL) has given the lowest return to investors.

Adani Group has brought great opportunities for investors to build wealth in the first 8 months of the year 2021.

On August 31, the market cap of BSE companies rose to Rs 250 lakh crore.

New Delhi

Gautam Adani News: The country’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his company Reliance Industries Ltd have not been able to deliver the expected returns to investors in the first eight months of this year.

If we talk about big corporate houses, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group (RIL) has given the lowest return to investors. In the first eight months of this year, six other companies, including Reliance Group and Adani Group, gained 30 per cent from the stock market.

Also read: Five kilowatt solar panel on the roof of the house will save you Rs 6000 per month, find out the way

Great returns for Gautam Adani Group companies

The Adani Group of Gautam Adani, a senior entrepreneur in the country, has brought great opportunities for investors to build wealth in the first 8 months of the year 2021. Recently, shares of several Adani Group companies have sold strongly, even as Gautam Adani’s companies have performed well in terms of increasing investor wealth.

These companies also raised money

Other investor fundraisers include Tata Group, Aditya Birla, Mahindra Group, Om Prakash Jindal, Bajaj Group and Ajay Piramal. The companies of all these industrialists have managed to give better returns than the BSE Sensex. This information is obtained from the market capitalization data of a group of these big industrialists.



Return the market cap

In the first 8 months of 2021, according to the market cap of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the wealth of domestic investors has increased by about 33%. On August 31, it rose to Rs 250 lakh crore. As on December 31, 2020, BSC had a market cap of Rs 188 lakh crore. Accordingly, returns of ₹ 62 lakh crore have been generated in the first 8 months of the year in terms of value.

How much property

In the first eight months of 2021, total wealth creation from stocks has reached about Rs 62 lakh crore, of which the revenue of 8 large corporate houses has increased by 30 per cent. This is Rs 18.45 lakh crore. If we talk in terms of percentage, the market cap of these 8 corporate houses has increased by about 39%. With the exception of Reliance Group, the market cap of the remaining seven corporate houses has increased by 49% in the first eight months of 2021.

Also read: Don’t lose your hard-earned money in the lure of getting rich quick