Gautam Adani praised Modi government for vaccination certificate on whatsapp service

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is the second richest businessman in the country. He keeps giving his feedback on various issues in social media. Now he has appreciated the efforts of the Modi government to give vaccination certificates on WhatsApp.

Gautam Adani wrote in a post on Twitter, “This is a wonderful example of social technology at work. Save 9013151515 to your contacts. Send download certificate message from WhatsApp. Wait for OTP. Enter it and your vaccination certificate will be available on WhatsApp. The veteran businessman further wrote, “Welcome to Instant India! Jai Hind.

Why praise?: In fact, the Modi government recently Facility to give Kovid certificate on WhatsApp has started. Under this, the number 9013151515 will have to be saved in the contacts. After this, Kovid certificate message will have to be sent from WhatsApp to this number. An OTP will come to the user. This OTP has to be entered in the chat box of the number. After this whole process, you will get the Kovid Vaccination Certificate in seconds.

Awesome example of social technology at work! Add 9013151515 to your contacts, send ‘download certificate’ as a @WhatsApp message, wait for the OTP, enter it and get your Vaccination Certificate instantly over WhatsApp from @mygovindia. Welcome to Instant India! Jai Hind. — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 8, 2021

Initiatives taken to save time: Right now people have to visit the Kovin portal to download the corona certificate. This process takes some time. To save time, the government has started the facility of giving vaccination certificate through WhatsApp. This whole process takes only a few seconds.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has also praised: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has also done this effort of the Modi government. In a social media post, Tharoor wrote for the Modi government, “They have done something great.

So far, more than 50 crore doses have been applied: According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, more than 50 crore doses of Kovid vaccine have been administered so far. The central government had started a nationwide vaccination drive on 16 July. Initially, the vaccine was administered to health workers and frontline workers.





