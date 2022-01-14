Gautam Gambhir Comes in Support Of Indian Bowlers Tells 3 Main Reasons for Loss of Team India in Johannesburg Test

Gautam Gambhir has given three most important causes for the Indian crew’s defeat in the Johannesburg Test. He has additionally supported the Indian bowlers after this defeat.

On the present tour of South Africa, Team India created historical past with a victory in Jahan Centurion. On the similar time, after the defeat in Johannesburg, undesirable historical past has additionally been reversed. There have been many causes for this defeat of India. Former cricketers are additionally counting totally different causes after this defeat of Team India. Relating to this, Gautam Gambhir has additionally given three most important causes for this crew’s defeat.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, whereas speaking to Star Sports activities on Thursday after India’s defeat, has given three most important causes for this defeat of Team India. Aside from this, he has counted the failings of the batsmen whereas defending the Indian bowlers. He mentioned that if you happen to win the toss and play first and are decreased to 200, then it’s of no use.

flop present of batsmen

Gautam Gambhir mentioned, ‘Each time you bowler cannot win the match. In Centurion you scored over 300 runs in the primary innings and had been decreased to 202 right here. That was the distinction in each the matches. The bowlers did nicely right here as nicely. However each time you can not rely on them. Batsmen must do their job. That is what he known as one of the explanations for India’s defeat.

Mohammad Siraj’s Harm

The previous left-handed batsman of India mentioned that as a result of damage of Mohammad Siraj, India missed the fourth pacer. Had Siraj been 100 per cent match, the image might have modified. The captain had the choice to rotate the bowling. Ashwin could not do a lot with the moist ball anyway. Had Siraj been match, the tempo assault might have achieved higher.

South African bowling size

Gambhir attributed the third cause to the quick bowling top of South Africa. He mentioned, ‘If you wish to bother the batsmen, then you definitely need the quick bowlers to throw bouncers. When the African bowlers had been bowling, the ball was coming from top however the identical didn’t seem from the Indian facet. Many balls of Indian bowlers went over the top of the wicketkeeper.

Saba Karim posted about this defeat of India

Considerably, the Indian crew misplaced the Johannesburg Test by 7 wickets. With this defeat, the three-match Test sequence has reached a 1-1 draw. Earlier, India took a 1-0 lead in the sequence after successful the primary Test at Centurion by 113 runs. The third and last Test match of the sequence will now be performed at Newlands, Cape City from January 11.