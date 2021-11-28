Gautam Gambhir Death Threat Received Third Time in Last Six Days Also Delhi Police IPS Shweta Chauhan Is Being Challenged BY ISIS Kashmir Account

Former India cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir has received death threats for the third time in the last 6 days. In this threat, Delhi Police’s IPS officer Shweta Chauhan has also been challenged.

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has once again been threatened with death allegedly by ‘ISIS Kashmir’. Along with this, the Delhi Police has also been challenged in the threatening email. Cricketer-turned-politician has received such threats for the third time in the last six days.

Let us tell you that Gautam Gambhir received an email from ‘ISISKashmiratdateyahoo.com’ late on Saturday night at 1:37 pm, which read, “Your Delhi Police and IPS officer Shweta (Deputy Commissioner of Police) can’t spoil anything. Our spies are also in the police. Getting complete information about you.

Giving information in this regard, a senior police officer said that they have received the contents of the e-mail and investigation is on in the matter. Earlier, Gambhir had received similar threats on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

According to the complaint lodged with the police by Gambhir’s personal secretary Gautam Arora, the MP was first threatened with death on his official email ID at 9.32 pm on Tuesday night. The e-mail, purportedly sent by ISIS Kashmir, read, “We will kill you and your family.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi Central) Shweta Chauhan had said, “After receiving the complaint, the district police has beefed up security outside Gambhir’s personal security and his residence in Rajendra Nagar area. Police is investigating the case.”

former cricketer@GautamGambhir Threatened for the third time. @DCPCentralDelhi The challenge was given to him too. Threat came at 57 minutes at 1:57 pm. The threat person wrote, ‘Shweta Chauhan will also not be able to do anything’. @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/55bOf0kYnV — Atul Bhatia (@Atul_Bhatia80) November 28, 2021

Soon after, the police’s special cell wrote to Google seeking relevant information including the operator of the email ID from which the alleged threat mails were sent. Police said that the Deputy Commissioner of Police was informed over the phone that Gambhir was threatened for the second time from the same e-mail ID at 2.32 pm on Wednesday.

The complainant said that a video of Gambhir’s residence was also attached in the second e-mail. Another e-mail said, “We wanted to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, then stay away from politics and Kashmir matters.