Gautam Gambhir Says Virat Kohli Will Become More Dangerous Batsman In White Ball Cricket As ODI T20 Team Is In Safe Hands Of Rohit Sharma

Cricketer-turned-MP Gautam Gambhir has said that the team is now in safe hands on making Rohit Sharma the ODI and T20 captain. Along with this, he has also given a big statement about Virat Kohli.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has given a statement on handing over the captaincy of ODI and T20 team to Rohit Sharma. Cricketer-turned-MP Gambhir says that now India’s white ball team is in safe hands. At the same time, he has asked for Test captain Virat Kohli that, now he will become a more dangerous batsman in white ball cricket.

Talking to Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir said, ‘It is good for Indian cricket that now we have two captains, one for the red ball and the other for the white ball. Rohit Sharma will do a lot of good for Indian cricket as a leader. I can say that Indian cricket is now in safe hands in the white ball format.

He further said that, ‘Rohit Sharma has won five IPL trophies, which means he must be doing something right with other captains. Rohit Sharma’s calm nature will also be very good for the team.

Virat Kohli will become a dangerous batsman

Talking on the role of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir said, ‘I believe that whether it is white ball cricket or red ball cricket, now we will see his best. He will surely make the whole country proud. He will become a more dangerous batsman now after the pressure of captaincy is removed in white ball cricket. Everyone is waiting for Virat Kohli’s 71st century since November 2019.

Gambhir also said that, ‘It will be very interesting to see that there will be two different captains in two different cricket. The attitude, way of thinking of two different people will be seen. Virat Kohli held the team for a long time. His enthusiasm and zealous style will definitely be seen whether he is the captain or not.

Significantly, the Indian team has to play a three-match Test series against South Africa from 26 December. In this series, Rohit Sharma will be seen as the deputy of Virat Kohli. After this, India also has to play three ODIs against South Africa. In which for the first time Rohit Sharma will lead as regular ODI captain.