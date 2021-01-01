Gautam Gambhir World T20: Compared to Pakistan, Indian team can be very strong, Afghanistan is serious: World T20

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is confident that India will start the T20 World Cup as a stronger team than arch-rivals Pakistan, while Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan could change the table.

India and Pakistan will begin their league campaign on October 24 at the Dubai Stadium. Gambhir, who played an unforgettable 75 against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, said India’s neighbors would be under a lot of pressure.



Who is Josh Inglis ?: Who is Josh Inglis? Who got a T20 World Cup ticket for Australia without playing international cricket

Gambhir told Star Sports, “There will be a lot of expectations from the Pakistan team too and if you look at the current situation, India is much stronger than Pakistan. The T20 format is one in which any team can beat any team because it is a very personal type of performance and we cannot weaken any team.

T20 World Cup: Australia change attitude after Bangladesh defeat, many big names join

“For example, you can’t underestimate Afghanistan,” Gambhir said. Players like Rashid Khan can make a difference. This also applies to Pakistan but yes the pressure will be on Pakistan. The Afghan players play in the Indian Premier League which has made them a competitive team and they can make some changes.

Selection committee does not listen to Pakistan captain Babar Azam, refuses to include Shoaib Malik in T20 squad

Gambhir said, “I believe that if a team participates in the tournament in a covert manner, it is Afghanistan. He also has players like Rashid Khan, Mujib (ur Rehman) and Mohammad Nabi. You can’t take these players lightly.

The challenge of batting first after losing the toss is changing the picture of Team India abroad on the strength of fast bowlers!

Group 1 includes Australia, the West Indies, England and South Africa, and Gambhir calls it the Group of Death. He said, ‘This is actually a real group. The four teams will take to the field on October 23. It will be a very exciting Saturday.

