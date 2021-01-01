Gautam Gambhir World T20: Compared to Pakistan, Indian team can be very strong, Afghanistan is serious: World T20
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is confident that India will start the T20 World Cup as a stronger team than arch-rivals Pakistan, while Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan could change the table.
Gambhir told Star Sports, “There will be a lot of expectations from the Pakistan team too and if you look at the current situation, India is much stronger than Pakistan. The T20 format is one in which any team can beat any team because it is a very personal type of performance and we cannot weaken any team.
“For example, you can’t underestimate Afghanistan,” Gambhir said. Players like Rashid Khan can make a difference. This also applies to Pakistan but yes the pressure will be on Pakistan. The Afghan players play in the Indian Premier League which has made them a competitive team and they can make some changes.
Gambhir said, “I believe that if a team participates in the tournament in a covert manner, it is Afghanistan. He also has players like Rashid Khan, Mujib (ur Rehman) and Mohammad Nabi. You can’t take these players lightly.
Group 1 includes Australia, the West Indies, England and South Africa, and Gambhir calls it the Group of Death. He said, ‘This is actually a real group. The four teams will take to the field on October 23. It will be a very exciting Saturday.
