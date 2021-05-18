Gautam Gulati Confesses Hitting Salman Khan While Filming Fight Scene, Reveals His Reaction





Mumbai: Actor Gautam Gulati has confessed that he by chance had hit Salman Khan whereas filming an motion scene for his or her movie, Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai. Within the movie, whereas Salman performs the titular position, Gautam performs the position of one of many henchmen to major antagonist Rana (Randeep Hooda). In an interview with Viral Bollywood, he mentioned that he was very 'nervous'about capturing the battle scene with the Celebrity and at one level he clipped him accidentally.

He mentioned, "Halka sa ho gaya tha ek baar (I hit him by chance as soon as). I used to be very nervous concerning the battle scene, truthfully. I needed to study some issues. As a hero, I do know what I've to do; how one can battle, how one can assault with model. However this time I used to be enjoying a villain, so needed to discover ways to take punches. So as soon as, sir received hit barely."

He additional added that Salman was shocked and informed him to not fear however Gautam instantly apologised. He continued by saying that he made positive to maintain a distance between himself and whoever he was attacking within the scene.

Bigg Boss 8 winner mentioned that being complemented by one of many largest superstars within the nation means quite a bit to him and Salman appreciated his work within the movie on a number of events. Salman notably admired Gautam’s determination to present Girgit a smile in sure scenes.

The movie additionally options Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani amongst others. The movie together with the theatrical launch, the movie is at present streaming on Zee5 with ZeePlex, its pay-per-view service. It additionally launched on DTH operators – Tata Sky, Dish, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV.Helmed by Prabhdeva, the movie is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri underneath the banners Salman Khan Movies, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Manufacturing.