Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor Honeymoon Photo: Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor Unseen Photo: Gautami Kapoor has shared an unseen photo of her honeymoon on her social media account.

Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor were married in 2003 in the TV series ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’. The couple has been married for 18 years and both are enjoying a happy married life. Meanwhile, Gautami Kapoor has shared an unseen picture of her honeymoon on her social media account (Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor photos).

Gautami Kapoor shared a throwback picture from her Instagram account on Monday. It features Gautami Kapoor in a black bikini top and red shorts. Also, Ram Kapoor is wearing brown shorts. He wrote with this picture, ‘It was the year … 2003.’ Fans love the picture of the couple and are also commenting.





On September 1 this month, Ram Kapoor celebrated his 48th birthday with his wife Gautami Kapoor and children. He shared a video on his birthday. It features his wife and cake. With this Ram Kapoor is talking about cake.



Specially, Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor fell in love on the set of TV serial ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’. The show ran from 2000 to 2002. The couple married on Valentine’s Day in 2003. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor have acted in many popular TV shows.